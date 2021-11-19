Angular Developer

Our client within the Banking Sector requires the skills of a Angular Developer. Contractual: 6 months renewal Location: Johannesburg (Remote until WFO starts) Minimum requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience in Angular Development

Docker Containerization/OpenShift/Kubernetes Experience

GitLab -CI/CD pipelines

Rest API/microservices development

Python

SQL

Oracle PLSQL Development

Desired Skills:

Angular Developer

Docker

angular

kubernetes

CI/CD

Gitlab

Python

SQL

Oracle Pl/Sql

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position