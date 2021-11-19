Our client within the Banking Sector requires the skills of a Angular Developer. Contractual: 6 months renewal Location: Johannesburg (Remote until WFO starts) Minimum requirements:
- At least 5 years’ experience in Angular Development
- Docker Containerization/OpenShift/Kubernetes Experience
- GitLab -CI/CD pipelines
- Rest API/microservices development
- Python
- SQL
- Oracle PLSQL Development
Desired Skills:
- Angular Developer
- Docker
- angular
- kubernetes
- CI/CD
- Gitlab
- Python
- SQL
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years