Angular Developer

Nov 19, 2021

Our client within the Banking Sector requires the skills of a Angular Developer. Contractual: 6 months renewal Location: Johannesburg (Remote until WFO starts) Minimum requirements:

  • At least 5 years’ experience in Angular Development
  • Docker Containerization/OpenShift/Kubernetes Experience
  • GitLab -CI/CD pipelines
  • Rest API/microservices development
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Oracle PLSQL Development

Desired Skills:

  • Angular Developer
  • Docker
  • angular
  • kubernetes
  • CI/CD
  • Gitlab
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Oracle Pl/Sql
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position