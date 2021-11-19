BPS Customer Experience Systems Administrator at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to fulfil BPS administration service function such as system and product administration
General Administration
- Obtain information and maintain a updated CX skills matrix
- Maintains an updated version of the CX staff allocation to Village and Cluster
- Obtains information and maintains an updated asset register for CX.
- Ensures fulfilment of asset requests within forecasted period
- Version controls CX playbooks, guides and other collateral on knowledge bases
- Makes travel arrangements when required
- Types correspondence
- Takes meeting minutes
- Custodian of communication from the CX BPS to the CX Operational support and Business Units
- Ensures understanding and application of all Merchants Policies, CX Process and Governance
System Administration and Support
- Creates new employee profiles on all CX Systems upon receiving relevant documentation.
- Terminates exiting employees from all CX Systems upon receiving the relevant documentation
- Maintains systems data integrity by conducting daily, weekly and monthly checks
- Performs user testing on systems and provides timeous feedback
- Provides user administrative support to all Business Units
- Administers all 1st line system requests, changes or issues
- Communicates all system changes or enhancements to respective business units to ensure currency of information
- Responsible to maintain and update the CX system interface, branding and layout
- Upload predesigned material onto the CX systems
- Create and maintain user access and permissions based on role
- Create and maintain course enrolments
Project administration
- Schedule status meetings
- Track delivery against actions and deadlines, and reports on progress
Reporting
- Extract data/reporting and communicates to relevant stakeholders
- Update raid logs for CX projects
Desired Skills:
- customer service orientation
- oral and written communication
- planning and organising
- attention to detail
- resilience
- proactivity
- confidentiality
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Merchantsis a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience andcustomer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to createexceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and ourability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of successand innovation across different industries around the world, is whatdifferentiates us from our competitors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus