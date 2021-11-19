BPS Customer Experience Systems Administrator at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to fulfil BPS administration service function such as system and product administration

General Administration

Obtain information and maintain a updated CX skills matrix

Maintains an updated version of the CX staff allocation to Village and Cluster

Obtains information and maintains an updated asset register for CX.

Ensures fulfilment of asset requests within forecasted period

Version controls CX playbooks, guides and other collateral on knowledge bases

Makes travel arrangements when required

Types correspondence

Takes meeting minutes

Custodian of communication from the CX BPS to the CX Operational support and Business Units

Ensures understanding and application of all Merchants Policies, CX Process and Governance

System Administration and Support

Creates new employee profiles on all CX Systems upon receiving relevant documentation.

Terminates exiting employees from all CX Systems upon receiving the relevant documentation

Maintains systems data integrity by conducting daily, weekly and monthly checks

Performs user testing on systems and provides timeous feedback

Provides user administrative support to all Business Units

Administers all 1st line system requests, changes or issues

Communicates all system changes or enhancements to respective business units to ensure currency of information

Responsible to maintain and update the CX system interface, branding and layout

Upload predesigned material onto the CX systems

Create and maintain user access and permissions based on role

Create and maintain course enrolments

Project administration

Schedule status meetings

Track delivery against actions and deadlines, and reports on progress

Reporting

Extract data/reporting and communicates to relevant stakeholders

Update raid logs for CX projects

Desired Skills:

customer service orientation

oral and written communication

planning and organising

attention to detail

resilience

proactivity

confidentiality

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Merchantsis a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience andcustomer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to createexceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and ourability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of successand innovation across different industries around the world, is whatdifferentiates us from our competitors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position