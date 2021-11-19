Full Stack Java Developer

One of the largest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a Fullstack Java Developer to be part of a fantastic team based in Gauteng. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!
The ideal candidate should have atleast 8 years experience in the Java Development space. If you have experience in testing, implementing and monitoring solutions, do not hesistate to apply now!
Our client is looking for someone with strong skills in:
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven, Gradle
- Sonarqube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
The tasks that you would carry out are as follows:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Don’t be shy. Lets get your application out!
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10
- Java 8
- Spring Framework
- AWS Stack
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years