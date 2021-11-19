Full Stack Java Developer

One of the largest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a Fullstack Java Developer to be part of a fantastic team based in Gauteng. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!

The ideal candidate should have atleast 8 years experience in the Java Development space. If you have experience in testing, implementing and monitoring solutions, do not hesistate to apply now!

Our client is looking for someone with strong skills in:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:

Javascript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

Sonarqube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

The tasks that you would carry out are as follows:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Don’t be shy. Lets get your application out!

Desired Skills:

Angular 10

Java 8

Spring Framework

AWS Stack

Docker

Kubernetes

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

