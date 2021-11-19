Junior App Test Analyst / Analyst Programmer III

Nov 19, 2021

Our client in the retail industry is looking for a Junior App Test Analyst / Analyst Programmer III to join their team in Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to manage, monitor, plan and organise the App testing of applications according to a test strategy, master test plan and quality standards.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Participate and contribute to business area initiatives and operating plans.
    o Understand the project and test requirements
    o Attend meetings regularly, as required by the project
    o Understand the basic principles of testing and how to construct, design and schedule test cases, scenarios and scripts within various test levels and test types.
    o Review and/or develop the testing requirements traceability matrix
    o Analyze and keep track of new and modified requirements
    o Forecast / estimate the testing work for new requirements
  • Apply effective problem-solving
    o Liaise with team to achieve resolution of issues identified
    o Report any problems or issues to test lead for necessary action
    o Prepare and communicate the Master Test Plan
    o Take responsibility for testing activities assigned to you
    o Work closely with the Test Manager to ensure that all testing processes and procedures are executed to QA standards
  • Ensure operational efficiency
    o Conduct test case execution, including smoke-testing and sanity-testing
    o Update the test results (provide evidence)
    o Log defects in the tracking tool
    o Re-test fixes and related functionality
  • Monitor and maintain processes and procedures
    o Prepare the test setup and data
    o Prepare / update the test case documentation to agreed procedures and standards

Minimum requirements:

  • At least two years’ experience in mobile application testing and development.
  • Working knowledge of mobile operating systems such as iOS and Android.
  • Experience in developing automated test scripts.
  • ISTQB Certified
  • Understanding of modern development methodologies, Agile, DevOps, Scrum
  • Experience in Defect Management Life Cycle
  • Jira Knowledge essential
  • Experience in Online & Digital (Web, Mobile & App) space
  • Experience in Micro Focus ALM Products – Use of Quality Centre
  • Understanding of Micro Services
  • Understanding of Automation, Mobile Automation, SoapUI
  • Test Analysis Experience
  • Experience in Retail will be an added advantage
  • Strong communication skills
  • Strong analytical skills

Additional Criteria

  • Testing mobile devices to ensure their configuration, operation, and capabilities work efficiently.
  • Working with product owners, and development teams to test and optimise mobile products.
  • Developing automated test scripts and frameworks for improved mobile app performance.
  • Working with a variety of databases and coding programs, such as Objective-C, Java, HTML, as well as XML and JSON feeds.
  • Updating operating systems, specifically iOS and Android.
  • Producing clear and concise test reports and releasing notes to co-workers when needed.
  • Providing feedback to development teams on technical, troubleshooting, or operational issues.
  • Assisting with the configuration of test environments.
  • Suggesting new processes and policies to improve mobile development techniques.
  • Participates in planning sessions that affect own team
  • Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.

