Junior App Test Analyst / Analyst Programmer III

Our client in the retail industry is looking for a Junior App Test Analyst / Analyst Programmer III to join their team in Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to manage, monitor, plan and organise the App testing of applications according to a test strategy, master test plan and quality standards.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Participate and contribute to business area initiatives and operating plans.

o Understand the project and test requirements

o Attend meetings regularly, as required by the project

o Understand the basic principles of testing and how to construct, design and schedule test cases, scenarios and scripts within various test levels and test types.

o Review and/or develop the testing requirements traceability matrix

o Analyze and keep track of new and modified requirements

o Forecast / estimate the testing work for new requirements

o Liaise with team to achieve resolution of issues identified

o Report any problems or issues to test lead for necessary action

o Prepare and communicate the Master Test Plan

o Take responsibility for testing activities assigned to you

o Work closely with the Test Manager to ensure that all testing processes and procedures are executed to QA standards

o Conduct test case execution, including smoke-testing and sanity-testing

o Update the test results (provide evidence)

o Log defects in the tracking tool

o Re-test fixes and related functionality

o Prepare the test setup and data

o Prepare / update the test case documentation to agreed procedures and standards

Minimum requirements:

At least two years’ experience in mobile application testing and development.

Working knowledge of mobile operating systems such as iOS and Android.

Experience in developing automated test scripts.

ISTQB Certified

Understanding of modern development methodologies, Agile, DevOps, Scrum

Experience in Defect Management Life Cycle

Jira Knowledge essential

Experience in Online & Digital (Web, Mobile & App) space

Experience in Micro Focus ALM Products – Use of Quality Centre

Understanding of Micro Services

Understanding of Automation, Mobile Automation, SoapUI

Test Analysis Experience

Experience in Retail will be an added advantage

Strong communication skills

Strong analytical skills

Additional Criteria

Testing mobile devices to ensure their configuration, operation, and capabilities work efficiently.

Working with product owners, and development teams to test and optimise mobile products.

Developing automated test scripts and frameworks for improved mobile app performance.

Working with a variety of databases and coding programs, such as Objective-C, Java, HTML, as well as XML and JSON feeds.

Updating operating systems, specifically iOS and Android.

Producing clear and concise test reports and releasing notes to co-workers when needed.

Providing feedback to development teams on technical, troubleshooting, or operational issues.

Assisting with the configuration of test environments.

Suggesting new processes and policies to improve mobile development techniques.

Participates in planning sessions that affect own team

Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.

