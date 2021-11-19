Our client in the retail industry is looking for a Junior App Test Analyst / Analyst Programmer III to join their team in Cape Town.
The purpose of the role is to manage, monitor, plan and organise the App testing of applications according to a test strategy, master test plan and quality standards.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Participate and contribute to business area initiatives and operating plans.
o Understand the project and test requirements
o Attend meetings regularly, as required by the project
o Understand the basic principles of testing and how to construct, design and schedule test cases, scenarios and scripts within various test levels and test types.
o Review and/or develop the testing requirements traceability matrix
o Analyze and keep track of new and modified requirements
o Forecast / estimate the testing work for new requirements
- Apply effective problem-solving
o Liaise with team to achieve resolution of issues identified
o Report any problems or issues to test lead for necessary action
o Prepare and communicate the Master Test Plan
o Take responsibility for testing activities assigned to you
o Work closely with the Test Manager to ensure that all testing processes and procedures are executed to QA standards
- Ensure operational efficiency
o Conduct test case execution, including smoke-testing and sanity-testing
o Update the test results (provide evidence)
o Log defects in the tracking tool
o Re-test fixes and related functionality
- Monitor and maintain processes and procedures
o Prepare the test setup and data
o Prepare / update the test case documentation to agreed procedures and standards
Minimum requirements:
- At least two years’ experience in mobile application testing and development.
- Working knowledge of mobile operating systems such as iOS and Android.
- Experience in developing automated test scripts.
- ISTQB Certified
- Understanding of modern development methodologies, Agile, DevOps, Scrum
- Experience in Defect Management Life Cycle
- Jira Knowledge essential
- Experience in Online & Digital (Web, Mobile & App) space
- Experience in Micro Focus ALM Products – Use of Quality Centre
- Understanding of Micro Services
- Understanding of Automation, Mobile Automation, SoapUI
- Test Analysis Experience
- Experience in Retail will be an added advantage
- Strong communication skills
- Strong analytical skills
Additional Criteria
- Testing mobile devices to ensure their configuration, operation, and capabilities work efficiently.
- Working with product owners, and development teams to test and optimise mobile products.
- Developing automated test scripts and frameworks for improved mobile app performance.
- Working with a variety of databases and coding programs, such as Objective-C, Java, HTML, as well as XML and JSON feeds.
- Updating operating systems, specifically iOS and Android.
- Producing clear and concise test reports and releasing notes to co-workers when needed.
- Providing feedback to development teams on technical, troubleshooting, or operational issues.
- Assisting with the configuration of test environments.
- Suggesting new processes and policies to improve mobile development techniques.
- Participates in planning sessions that affect own team
- Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.
Desired Skills:
