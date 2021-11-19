The Role: Our client is searching a Lead Android Developer to assist with technical solutions and implementing them in a real-world environment, with the ability to create fault tolerant Mobile applications, and to collaborate and communicate concepts with other Developers.Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Must have 10/10 in android/mobile development.
- Ability to develop offline capability and cross-device (non-ios) compatibility using industry standard approaches.
- Must be highly skilled with 10+ experience.
Key Accountabilities:
- Rewrite existing android application making use of industry standard approaches to resolve existing app challenges.
- Writing the application with heavy reliance on offline capability and operation within poor signal environments.
- The ability to reduce general data usage and consumption for the purposes of reducing data costs.
- Development of non-device specific interface (UI scalability, non-ios).
- Redevelopment of RESTful services integration using industry standard approaches considering offline functionality.
- Development of RESTful service framework using modern authentication protocols (OAuth2).
- Modular/Dynamic UI Activity Workflow.
- Assisting with best practice “digital distribution service” approaches/concepts (Alternative to Google Play application delivery for internal update delivery management).
- Google maps on android device experience (Keeping in mind offline)
- Familiar with agile methodologies and rapid prototyping.
- The ability to create fault tolerant mobile applications.
Personality and Attributes:
- Needs to be able to work with minimal guidance and work from broad requirements.
- Our culture is “startupy”, we collaborate alot and are highly focused.
- The individual should be driven, confident
- Be able to work in a face-paced environment.
- We all have a sense of purpose and are results driven and would like someone who is positive and pragmatic.