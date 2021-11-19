Lead Android Developer

The Role: Our client is searching a Lead Android Developer to assist with technical solutions and implementing them in a real-world environment, with the ability to create fault tolerant Mobile applications, and to collaborate and communicate concepts with other Developers.Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Must have 10/10 in android/mobile development.
  • Ability to develop offline capability and cross-device (non-ios) compatibility using industry standard approaches.
  • Must be highly skilled with 10+ experience.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Rewrite existing android application making use of industry standard approaches to resolve existing app challenges.
  • Writing the application with heavy reliance on offline capability and operation within poor signal environments.
  • The ability to reduce general data usage and consumption for the purposes of reducing data costs.
  • Development of non-device specific interface (UI scalability, non-ios).
  • Redevelopment of RESTful services integration using industry standard approaches considering offline functionality.
  • Development of RESTful service framework using modern authentication protocols (OAuth2).
  • Modular/Dynamic UI Activity Workflow.
  • Assisting with best practice “digital distribution service” approaches/concepts (Alternative to Google Play application delivery for internal update delivery management).
  • Google maps on android device experience (Keeping in mind offline)
  • Familiar with agile methodologies and rapid prototyping.
  • The ability to create fault tolerant mobile applications.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Needs to be able to work with minimal guidance and work from broad requirements.
  • Our culture is “startupy”, we collaborate alot and are highly focused.
  • The individual should be driven, confident
  • Be able to work in a face-paced environment.
  • We all have a sense of purpose and are results driven and would like someone who is positive and pragmatic.

