Lead Android Developer

The Role: Our client is searching a Lead Android Developer to assist with technical solutions and implementing them in a real-world environment, with the ability to create fault tolerant Mobile applications, and to collaborate and communicate concepts with other Developers.Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Must have 10/10 in android/mobile development.

Ability to develop offline capability and cross-device (non-ios) compatibility using industry standard approaches.

Must be highly skilled with 10+ experience.

Key Accountabilities:

Rewrite existing android application making use of industry standard approaches to resolve existing app challenges.

Writing the application with heavy reliance on offline capability and operation within poor signal environments.

The ability to reduce general data usage and consumption for the purposes of reducing data costs.

Development of non-device specific interface (UI scalability, non-ios).

Redevelopment of RESTful services integration using industry standard approaches considering offline functionality.

Development of RESTful service framework using modern authentication protocols (OAuth2).

Modular/Dynamic UI Activity Workflow.

Assisting with best practice “digital distribution service” approaches/concepts (Alternative to Google Play application delivery for internal update delivery management).

Google maps on android device experience (Keeping in mind offline)

Familiar with agile methodologies and rapid prototyping.

The ability to create fault tolerant mobile applications.

Personality and Attributes:

Needs to be able to work with minimal guidance and work from broad requirements.

Our culture is “startupy”, we collaborate alot and are highly focused.

The individual should be driven, confident

Be able to work in a face-paced environment.

We all have a sense of purpose and are results driven and would like someone who is positive and pragmatic.

