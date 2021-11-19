Mid-Level PHP /WordPress Designer at M&M Consulting

- Web and interactive design
- Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (especially Photoshop CS5+, Dreamweaver, Indesign, Illustrator, etc).
- Thorough understanding of wordpress
- Creating and optimising of web graphics/interface elements and social media
- PHP guru
- Mobile Website Development
- Strong sense of design, layout, typography for digital formats
- Strong conceptual thinking
- Basic understanding of SEO
Advantageous
- CSS Knowledge
- Motion Graphics
- Tertiary Qualification
- Video Editing skills
- MySQL
- Familiarity with UNIX/Linux
- Understanding of online marketing trends
Desired Skills:
- SEO
- MySQL
- Linux
- Unix
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development