Mid-Level PHP /WordPress Designer at M&M Consulting

Nov 19, 2021

  • Web and interactive design
  • Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (especially Photoshop CS5+, Dreamweaver, Indesign, Illustrator, etc).
  • Thorough understanding of wordpress
  • Creating and optimising of web graphics/interface elements and social media
  • PHP guru
  • Mobile Website Development
  • Strong sense of design, layout, typography for digital formats
  • Strong conceptual thinking
  • Basic understanding of SEO

Advantageous

  • CSS Knowledge
  • Motion Graphics
  • Tertiary Qualification
  • Video Editing skills
  • MySQL
  • Familiarity with UNIX/Linux
  • Understanding of online marketing trends

Desired Skills:

  • SEO
  • MySQL
  • Linux
  • Unix

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

