QA Tester at The Focus Group

QA/Tester

Role Purpose

The purpose of the core services team is to underpin the clients business by:

Building business focused digital solutions

Migrate our existing technologies to modern cloud solutions

Instill quality in our products and

The purpose of the digital Team is to build, expand and operate digital business through building, enhancing and operating systems and platforms.

The purpose of the Switching team is to operate, maintain, integrate and continually enhance The Switch as the enabler and the backbone of traditional business.

The purpose of this role is to:

To ensure that products and solutions delivered by the client are of the highest

To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business

Description

The switching products have been the core of the business and they will continue to be that for the foreseeable future.

This investment will have two components expansion and innovation of the client offerings in the Switching segments as well as to drive, through the use of technology, more competitive cost to serve products and offerings.

In this role, you will be tasked with the testing of new features and enhancements to the Switching platform. You will be involved with the project teams (both internal and external) in implementation of these new features and enhancements working with both medical aid and medical Practice partners.

Your duties will include and are not limited to:

Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects

Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system

Design and run scripts for automation in testing

Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application

Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders

Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release

Design and update test cases according to product requirements

Test specification reviews and sign-off

Participate in code review

Participate in project stand-ups or scrums

Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and from work over these times is essential

Job Requirements

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Comm Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

5 years experience in software testing

Experience with testing in agile projects

Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests

Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and web services

Knowledge and Skills

Software development exposure

Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing

Very good knowledge of testing methodologies

Test analysis knowledge

Intermediate SQL knowledge

Unit testing experience

Good very good Windows operating system knowledge

Good understanding of PC hardware

Basic networking skills

Understand basic programming concepts

Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural

UML Use cases and, sequence and activity

SDLC

Risk identification

Behaviour of software systems

HCI principles

Experience with web service testing tools such as SoapUI and/or Postman

Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books, online content or social media platforms

Behavioral Competence

Good problem solving skills

Very good verbal and written communication skills

Very good attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to keep the big picture in mind when testing solutions

Ability to manage personal delivery targets

Ability to identify risk and communicate it

High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available

Develop & implement test case methodologies & processes

Find issues in the product & work with the developers and analysts to resolve them as soon as possible

Participate in the release process to ensure that solutions meet business requirements

Document test results and report on software defects

Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with

e.g. Other Testers, Developers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, etc.

Great team player

