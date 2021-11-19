Senior .NET Core Software Engineer

Responsibilities:
- Contribute to the delivery of the strategic Application Platform, which is based on a micro service architecture. This includes, but is not limited to, practices like:
- Service Discovery
- Service Orchestration
- API Provisioning and Management
- Containerisation
- Infrastructure Automation
- Configuration Management
- Assisting in the resolution of production incidents emanating from the application platform by:
- Containing and mitigating the impact of the incident
- Diagnosing cause with multi-disciplinary team
- Developing a fix (including the elimination of root cause)
- Engaging relevant parties to deploy the fix
- Delivering system enhancements to continuously improve the system and meet changing business requirements by:
- Identifying opportunities to improve systems (e.g robustness, technology upgrades and application of best practice)
- Designing technical solutions for specified requirements
- Developing the solution
- Unit and integration testing the developed solution
- Delivering on governance requirements and best practice by:
- Ensuring adherence to technology best practice (e.g. soft configuration and virtualization)
- Maintaining appropriate documentation regarding solution
- Ensuring required records are kept (e.g queries on database) raised by Business from time to time.
- Asses software packages on their ability to meet all or parts of specified requirements and advise colleagues and management of their technical suitability.
- Ensure all work is documented using the selected standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools where appropriate.
- Ensure the designs take full account of specified requirements and constraints, including any potential safety-related aspects, and are appropriate to the target implementation and support environments
- Select, in consultation with management as required, appropriate design standards, methods and tools and ensures they are applied effectively.
- Input into architectural standards of the team, where required
Requirements
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience as a .NET Developer
- Integration experience will be advantageous
- Experience in managing delivery of changes utilizing an Agile/Scrum approach.
- Proven track record in development of technical
- Identify and facilitate decision making as and when required during the SDLC.
- Ensure governance is properly established and adhered to during decision making
- Experience in Agile development methodologies will be advantageous
- Good working knowledge of MQ
- Good working knowledge of Relational databases: (preferably Oracle and/or MS SQL) Databases (MySQL, SQL Server, Azure SQL)
- Good working knowledge of Linux/Unix
- Web Apps
- Serverless functions
- Cosmos DB
- Service Fabric
- Blob Storage
- Containers and micro services
- Azure
- Languages C#, C++ .NET
- Frameworks (Most importantly ASP.NET MVC and Entity framework)
- MTA Microsoft Technology Associate
- MCSA (Web Applications, Universal Windows Platform)
- .NET Core
- .NET framework versions .NET 1.0 – .NET 4.7.2
- Web frameworks ASP.NET MVC 1-5, ASP.NET Web API 1-2; ASP.NET Web Forms (old school)
- Desktop Frameworks WPF, Windows Forms (old school)
- Communication frameworks * WCF, ASP.NET Web API, 1-2, Web Services (old school)