Senior .NET Core Software Engineer

Nov 19, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to the delivery of the strategic Application Platform, which is based on a micro service architecture. This includes, but is not limited to, practices like:
    • Service Discovery
    • Service Orchestration
    • API Provisioning and Management
    • Containerisation
    • Infrastructure Automation
    • Configuration Management
  • Assisting in the resolution of production incidents emanating from the application platform by:
    • Containing and mitigating the impact of the incident
    • Diagnosing cause with multi-disciplinary team
    • Developing a fix (including the elimination of root cause)
    • Engaging relevant parties to deploy the fix
  • Delivering system enhancements to continuously improve the system and meet changing business requirements by:
    • Identifying opportunities to improve systems (e.g robustness, technology upgrades and application of best practice)
    • Designing technical solutions for specified requirements
    • Developing the solution
    • Unit and integration testing the developed solution
  • Delivering on governance requirements and best practice by:
    • Ensuring adherence to technology best practice (e.g. soft configuration and virtualization)
    • Maintaining appropriate documentation regarding solution
    • Ensuring required records are kept (e.g queries on database) raised by Business from time to time.
  • Asses software packages on their ability to meet all or parts of specified requirements and advise colleagues and management of their technical suitability.
  • Ensure all work is documented using the selected standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools where appropriate.
  • Ensure the designs take full account of specified requirements and constraints, including any potential safety-related aspects, and are appropriate to the target implementation and support environments
  • Select, in consultation with management as required, appropriate design standards, methods and tools and ensures they are applied effectively.
  • Input into architectural standards of the team, where required

Requirements

  • 5 – 7 Years’ experience as a .NET Developer
  • Integration experience will be advantageous
  • Experience in managing delivery of changes utilizing an Agile/Scrum approach.
  • Proven track record in development of technical
  • Identify and facilitate decision making as and when required during the SDLC.
  • Ensure governance is properly established and adhered to during decision making
  • Experience in Agile development methodologies will be advantageous
  • Good working knowledge of MQ
  • Good working knowledge of Relational databases: (preferably Oracle and/or MS SQL) Databases (MySQL, SQL Server, Azure SQL)
  • Good working knowledge of Linux/Unix
  • Web Apps
  • Serverless functions
  • Cosmos DB
  • Service Fabric
  • Blob Storage
  • Containers and micro services
  • Azure
  • Languages C#, C++ .NET
  • Frameworks (Most importantly ASP.NET MVC and Entity framework)
  • MTA Microsoft Technology Associate
  • MCSA (Web Applications, Universal Windows Platform)
  • .NET Core
  • .NET framework versions .NET 1.0 – .NET 4.7.2
  • Web frameworks ASP.NET MVC 1-5, ASP.NET Web API 1-2; ASP.NET Web Forms (old school)
  • Desktop Frameworks WPF, Windows Forms (old school)
  • Communication frameworks * WCF, ASP.NET Web API, 1-2, Web Services (old school)

