Senior Project Manager

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):

Direct and manage project from conception to implementation.

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders.

Develop project plans and associated project related documents.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.

Estimate and agree the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals with other departments within the company.

Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the use of required personnel from within the company.

Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and escalate to senior management if necessary during project cycle.

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.

Track project milestones and deliverables.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team members, analyse results and troubleshoot problem areas.

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.

Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.

Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and contractors (where applicable), and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.

Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the Project.

Requirements:

Education:

IT Related Degree/Diploma

Project Management Certification

Work Experience:

6 years working experience

Preferably 2 or more years experience in a software development environment

Skills & Knowledge:

Knowledge of SDLC

ICT Knowledge and experience would be an advantage

Must be process oriented

Ability to work with all levels of staff (CEO through to Call Centre staff)

Have brilliant problem solving abilities

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position