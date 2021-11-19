Splunk Developer

Nov 19, 2021

Are you a Splunk Developer who wants to try something new and exciting? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Splunk Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate should have 12+ years experiecne as well as a relevant degree or diploma

Technical/Functional Skills include:

  • Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
  • Splunk Search Processing
  • Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

The ideal candidate should have the following responsibilities:

  • If you are a passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
  • Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems.
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
  • Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications
  • Work in the agile environment
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
  • Travel to Munich

