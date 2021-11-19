Are you a Splunk Developer who wants to try something new and exciting? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Splunk Developer to join their team.
The ideal candidate should have 12+ years experiecne as well as a relevant degree or diploma
Technical/Functional Skills include:
- Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
- Splunk Search Processing
- Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
- Amazon Web Services experience required
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
- Windows and Linux systems and shell commands
The ideal candidate should have the following responsibilities:
- If you are a passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems.
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications
- Work in the agile environment
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
- Travel to Munich
Apply today for more info!! 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Splunk
- Powershell
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years