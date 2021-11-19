Splunk Developer

Are you a Splunk Developer who wants to try something new and exciting? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Splunk Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate should have 12+ years experiecne as well as a relevant degree or diploma

Technical/Functional Skills include:

Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies

Splunk Search Processing

Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred

Amazon Web Services experience required

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

The ideal candidate should have the following responsibilities:

If you are a passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems.

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.

Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications

Work in the agile environment

Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally

Travel to Munich

Apply today for more info!! 🙂

Desired Skills:

Splunk

Powershell

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position