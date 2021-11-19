SQL Database Administrator

SQL DTS and SQL job scheduling services.
MS SQL Data Transformation Services (DTS) & SSIS management, development, modifications and ensuring that all processes are in place, monitored and reported on to ensure that scheduled jobs are performed as required.
Backup and Archiving management MS SQL Database backups management and ensuring that all processes are in place, monitored and reported on to ensure that databases and MS SQL objects (including DTS’s) are recoverable.
MUST BE FLUENT IN AFRIKAANS
Desired Skills:
- SQL Administrator
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate