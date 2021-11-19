Test Analyst

Nov 19, 2021

Main Purpose:

  • The test analyst is responsible for the quality assurance and test advocacy, resolution ofissues that arise from testing, and ensure high quality product for release into the market

Education/Qualifications:

  • Completed tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
  • Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
  • ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
  • ITIL Foundation (preferred)

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 plus years’ experience as an automation Test Analyst
  • Experience in the development of test plans
  • 3 plus years’ experience in SQL
  • Experience in C#
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience testing APIs
  • Experience testing Web-based UI
  • Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
  • Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • ITIL
  • Automation Tester
  • C#
  • Azure
  • SQL

About The Employer:

ISTQB Qualified, Test Analyst needed in Cape Town, with a minimum of 3 years experience in C#, Azure and SQL.

3 Year fixed Term Contract.

