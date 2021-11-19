Main Purpose:
- The test analyst is responsible for the quality assurance and test advocacy, resolution ofissues that arise from testing, and ensure high quality product for release into the market
Education/Qualifications:
- Completed tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
- Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
- ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
- ITIL Foundation (preferred)
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 plus years’ experience as an automation Test Analyst
- Experience in the development of test plans
- 3 plus years’ experience in SQL
- Experience in C#
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience testing APIs
- Experience testing Web-based UI
- Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
- Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- ITIL
- Automation Tester
- C#
- Azure
- SQL
About The Employer:
ISTQB Qualified, Test Analyst needed in Cape Town, with a minimum of 3 years experience in C#, Azure and SQL.
3 Year fixed Term Contract.