Test Analyst

Main Purpose:

The test analyst is responsible for the quality assurance and test advocacy, resolution ofissues that arise from testing, and ensure high quality product for release into the market

Education/Qualifications:

Completed tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development

Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical

ITIL Foundation (preferred)

Minimum Requirements:

3 plus years’ experience as an automation Test Analyst

Experience in the development of test plans

3 plus years’ experience in SQL

Experience in C#

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience testing APIs

Experience testing Web-based UI

Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin

Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

ITIL

Automation Tester

C#

Azure

SQL

About The Employer:

ISTQB Qualified, Test Analyst needed in Cape Town, with a minimum of 3 years experience in C#, Azure and SQL.

3 Year fixed Term Contract.

Learn more/Apply for this position