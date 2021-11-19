Web Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Web Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

HTML front end coding using wireframes and design components created by agency

Used HTML to design Email templates. The components are created by agency, so it is about coding, testing and implementing

Will work with the marketing team to implement, test, edit, use

Design, develop and test to produce high quality web applications

Production support

Research and prototyping

Qualifications and experience

BSc Computer Science or related tertiary qualification

Minimum of three years’ experience in a development role

Good working knowledge of the internet

Must understand how browsers work

Must understand and be able to apply web security best practices

HTML5 and CSS3

JavaScript / TypeScript

Angular 4 or later required

React

Responsive design

NodeJS advantageous

Good time management skills

Ability to work under pressure at times

Good team player

Good communication skills

Motivated

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

Web Development

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

