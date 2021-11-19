Web Developer at QES

Nov 19, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Web Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

  • HTML front end coding using wireframes and design components created by agency
  • Used HTML to design Email templates. The components are created by agency, so it is about coding, testing and implementing

  • Will work with the marketing team to implement, test, edit, use

  • Design, develop and test to produce high quality web applications

  • Production support
  • Research and prototyping

Qualifications and experience

  • BSc Computer Science or related tertiary qualification
  • Minimum of three years’ experience in a development role
  • Good working knowledge of the internet
  • Must understand how browsers work
  • Must understand and be able to apply web security best practices
  • HTML5 and CSS3
  • JavaScript / TypeScript
  • Angular 4 or later required
  • React
  • Responsive design
  • NodeJS advantageous
  • Good time management skills
  • Ability to work under pressure at times
  • Good team player
  • Good communication skills
  • Motivated

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Web Development
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position