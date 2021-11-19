WMS Analyst

Primary purpose of the role:

The primary purpose of this role is to be responsible for all activities related to the Warehouse Management System (WMS). Responsibilities include but are not limited to efficiencies, installing, maintaining, and supporting the WMS. Knowledge of the WMS as well as logistics processes to be applied for training end users, requirements gathering, WMS support, project co-ordination and business analysis. Information management, storage, and analysis of data through computer networks, systems, and computer databases.

Key Accountabilities:

Define business requirements for WMS software upgrades deployment, software upgrades, and system configuration

Implement and provide WMS support across applicable facilities

Conduct WMS setup and account modifications, training for maintenance, setup for new clients, and upgrades to current clients

Recommend and manage system changes, including new concepts and system improvement changes

Create training documents and resources for system users

Where required – develop testing scenarios, conduct systems tests, identify discrepancies, troubleshoot solutions, and provide resolutions

Work with warehouse staff on WMS configurations and stock reconciliations

Assist all departments and other onsite business partners with WMS requests

Documents and enforce SOP and best practices, keep training manuals and related documentation updated and available for local use

Support all WMS related integrations with different systems

Respond to calls, email, and personal requests for technical support

Managing and coordinating various projects

Required Skills:

Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it.

Technical Prior involvement in feature design and development in a WMS will be beneficial.

Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.

Language The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.

Technical Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Minimum of 2 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)

1 or more Years experience in logistics

Experience as a super user in one or more WMS will be advantageous

Understanding of WMS, order management applications and database systems

Other Requirements:

SA citizenship

Learn more/Apply for this position