IT Desktop Support Technician at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading manufacturing company, seeks to employ a Desktop Support Technicians, to start immediately, to provide IT administration and support across the organization.

Please note that our client will only review applicants, who have their own reliable transport, who are currently resident in the Cape Town sector and able to be on standby to support production

Preference will be given to applicants who have worked in the manufacturing sector, or in a fast paced and diverse environment

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company.

You will have completed Matric, coupled with 2-3 years experience in providing professional and effective support and training to end users, as well as application and software installation and management in a manufacturing or related industry – Microsoft Certification advantageous

You will have experience in supporting remote and desktop end-users nationally, as well as office automation support such as printers, scanners and biometric equipment

You will have excellent interpersonal and communication skills in order to provide training to individuals and groups with regards to the IT systems, hardware and telecom systems

Experience working on a ticketing system is essential

You must have a valid drivers license, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

