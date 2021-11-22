BI Developer at Hans Merensky Holdings

Reporting to the Business Information Lead: The incumbent will be responsible for developing dashboards and basic analytics in Power BI, utilizing Microsoft technologies, and deployments for Production. Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and comply with the technical architecture and standards. Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products, and in the planning and execution of the project(s).
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Deliver BI Solutions
- BI Solutions
- Develop Analytics Dashboards
- Data Warehousing
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Information Systems or Recognised IT
- Microsoft MCSA/MCSE
- BI Certification
- Demonstrated Experience
- Exceptional Power BI
- Exceptional T-SQL skills
- Microsfot SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSAS
- Multi-dimensional Models
- Exposure to replacement technologies
- Interpersonal Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Technical Discussions
- Fluent in English
- Self-organiser
- self-Managed
- – Ability to identify and improve aspects of existing projects
- – Ability to create in depth and Complex ETL procedures
- driven
- Confidence