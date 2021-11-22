BI Developer at Hans Merensky Holdings

Reporting to the Business Information Lead: The incumbent will be responsible for developing dashboards and basic analytics in Power BI, utilizing Microsoft technologies, and deployments for Production. Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and comply with the technical architecture and standards. Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products, and in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Deliver BI Solutions

BI Solutions

Develop Analytics Dashboards

Data Warehousing

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Information Systems or Recognised IT

Microsoft MCSA/MCSE

BI Certification

Demonstrated Experience

Exceptional Power BI

Exceptional T-SQL skills

Microsfot SQL Server

SSIS

SSAS

Multi-dimensional Models

Exposure to replacement technologies

Interpersonal Skills

Presentation Skills

Technical Discussions

Fluent in English

Self-organiser

self-Managed

– Ability to identify and improve aspects of existing projects

– Ability to create in depth and Complex ETL procedures

driven

Confidence

