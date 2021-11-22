Business Analyst

As the Business Analyst, you will perform Business Analysis functions as well as consultancy services for current and new business requirements on products supported by IT.

The successful applicant will have the following:

5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.

Related Tertiary B Degree and/or Business analysis courses

At least 5 8 years experience in:

Retail and banking solutions

Facilitating workshops with customers, including GAP analysis,

documentation and spec writing.

Understanding of the customers expectations

Understanding of banking Specifications and Standards

Good understanding of key financial and commercial factors

Excellent knowledge of banking trends

Good working practical knowledge of SQL scripts and SQL architecture

Strong Project Management knowledge

Good understanding of the total TCR business model

In-depth knowledge of the customer business environments

