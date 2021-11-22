As the Business Analyst, you will perform Business Analysis functions as well as consultancy services for current and new business requirements on products supported by IT.
The successful applicant will have the following:
- 5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.
- Related Tertiary B Degree and/or Business analysis courses
- At least 5 8 years experience in:
- Retail and banking solutions
- Facilitating workshops with customers, including GAP analysis,
- documentation and spec writing.
- Understanding of the customers expectations
- Understanding of banking Specifications and Standards
- Good understanding of key financial and commercial factors
- Excellent knowledge of banking trends
- Good working practical knowledge of SQL scripts and SQL architecture
- Strong Project Management knowledge
- Good understanding of the total TCR business model
- In-depth knowledge of the customer business environments