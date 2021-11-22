Business Intelligence Consultant – Midrand – R550 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One the biggest leading companies in the Automobile industry currently has an opening for a Business Intelligence Consultant to be part of their global brand.

The incumbent will have to assist with identification and management of risks Specific Technical / Functional skills and understand AWS Components or Azure.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology / Computer Sciences / Informatics

5 – 8 years BI reporting technology experience

Qlik

Tableau

Splunk

R +

Python

DevOps

BI

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong BI Consultant / Development experience

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends Generic Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Reference Number for this position is NN53967 which is a contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R550 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

