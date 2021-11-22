Business Intelligence Consultant – Midrand – R550 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 22, 2021

One the biggest leading companies in the Automobile industry currently has an opening for a Business Intelligence Consultant to be part of their global brand.

The incumbent will have to assist with identification and management of risks Specific Technical / Functional skills and understand AWS Components or Azure.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Information Technology / Computer Sciences / Informatics
  • 5 – 8 years BI reporting technology experience
  • Qlik
  • Tableau
  • Splunk
  • R +
  • Python
  • DevOps
  • BI

Responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong BI Consultant / Development experience
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends Generic Technical / Functional skills
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements

