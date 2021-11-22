Business Intelligence Consultant – Midrand – R550 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One the biggest leading companies in the Automobile industry currently has an opening for a Business Intelligence Consultant to be part of their global brand.
The incumbent will have to assist with identification and management of risks Specific Technical / Functional skills and understand AWS Components or Azure.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology / Computer Sciences / Informatics
- 5 – 8 years BI reporting technology experience
- Qlik
- Tableau
- Splunk
- R +
- Python
- DevOps
- BI
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong BI Consultant / Development experience
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
Desired Skills:
- Python
- DevOps
- BI
- Splunk
- QlikView
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree