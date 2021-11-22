Data Engineer – Cape Town – up to R1.1 mil Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A cutting edge FMCG and one of Africa’s leading retail enterprises has an opportunity open for a Data Engineer to join their driven team.

The Data Engineer will be responsible for building and supporting data pipelines and datamarts built off those pipelines. Both must be scalable, repeatable, and secure. The

Data Engineer will be required to facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format, assuring that it conforms to data quality standards and assuring those downstream users can get to that data timeously.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, equivalent work experience

AWS Certification at least to associate level

DevOps

AWS

Python

Spark

SQL

Spark

Business Intelligence

Responsibilities:

This role functions as a core member of an agile team

These professionals are responsible for the infrastructure that provides insights from raw data, handling and integrating diverse sources of data seamlessly

They enable solutions, by handling large volumes of data in batch and real-time by leveraging emerging technologies from both the big data and cloud spaces

Additional responsibilities include developing proof of concepts and implements complex big data solutions with a focus on collecting, parsing, managing, analysing, and visualising large datasets

They know how to apply technologies to solve the problems of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats to deliver innovative solutions

Data Engineering is a technical job that requires substantial expertise in a broad range of software development and programming fields

These professionals have a knowledge of data analysis, end user requirements and business requirements analysis to develop a clear understanding of the business need and to incorporate these needs into a technical solution

They have a solid understanding of physical database design and the systems development lifecycle

This role must work well in a team environment

