Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing, testing and delivering high quality software/solutions.
- Creating and reviewing product/project deliverables according to the life cycle methodologies.
- Researching and resolving customer reported problems.
- Maintaining working knowledge of the hardware platform, network and application layers.
- Managing the software dependencies for use in implementing proper solutions.
- Exhibit good technical and business judgment and thorough understanding of how customers use the Company product when dealing with product requirements, complex design issues and tradeoffs.
Qualifications:
- Higher education (Bachelor’s degree) in computer science or related field.
Skills / Experience:
- 4 years software development experience.
- Java experience
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer