Full Stack Developer

Senior Angular Developer
iOCO: AppDev
At iOCO we value high levels of responsibility and ownership, ability to execute and deliver, strong customer focus, integrity and teamwork and initiative. We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
Currently, we have a requirement for a Senior Angular Developer. This is a permanent position, which offers remote work opportunities.
Skills required:
- Solid understanding of Scrum and Agile Practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- Minimum of 5 years commercial application development experience Familiar with common stacks
- Ability to perform basic and advanced customisation, coding, and analysis
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/CSS, JavaScript, XML)
- Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g., C# and .Net) and JavaScript Frameworks Familiarity with databases (e.g., MS-SQL) and UI/UX Design
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git Familiarity with continuous integration
Technical Skills Needed:
- Angular 10
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Azure DevOps
- Git
- NET
- HTML5
- CSS3
- XML
- REST APIs
- MVC / MVVM / Software Patterns
- .Net and C#
- MS SQL
Minimum Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- BSC / BCom degree in IT or an IT related Field is advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.
We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who are driven to produce the best, take responsibility for work given, strive to understand the functional requirements, develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects, identify and improve aspects of existing projects.
For more information, please email [Email Address Removed] for a speedy response.