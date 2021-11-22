Full Stack Developer

Senior Angular Developer

iOCO: AppDev

At iOCO we value high levels of responsibility and ownership, ability to execute and deliver, strong customer focus, integrity and teamwork and initiative. We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Currently, we have a requirement for a Senior Angular Developer. This is a permanent position, which offers remote work opportunities.

Skills required:

Solid understanding of Scrum and Agile Practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

Minimum of 5 years commercial application development experience Familiar with common stacks

Ability to perform basic and advanced customisation, coding, and analysis

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/CSS, JavaScript, XML)

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g., C# and .Net) and JavaScript Frameworks Familiarity with databases (e.g., MS-SQL) and UI/UX Design

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git Familiarity with continuous integration

Technical Skills Needed:

Angular 10

TypeScript

JavaScript

Azure DevOps

Git

NET

HTML5

CSS3

XML

REST APIs

MVC / MVVM / Software Patterns

.Net and C#

MS SQL

Minimum Qualifications:

Grade 12

BSC / BCom degree in IT or an IT related Field is advantageous

Responsibilities:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who are driven to produce the best, take responsibility for work given, strive to understand the functional requirements, develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects, identify and improve aspects of existing projects.

For more information, please email [Email Address Removed] for a speedy response.

