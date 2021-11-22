Junior C# Full Stack Developer – Centurion – R420k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading-edge SA based technology and software company, who do everything differently, from how they engage and add value to customers, their people, right down to the way that they interact with the environment, and they’re on the hunt for a Junior Full Stack Developer.

You will be required to maintain, support, design, develop, test, implement, and integrate systems to scale as required, using the Microsoft C# tech stack.

If you’re a strong team player, who’s eager to learn, grow and be guided into the next level of your career, then this opportunity is for you.

What you must have:

C#

.Net Framework or Core

NET MVC

HTML5

CSS 3

JavaScript

jQuery

SQL

TFS

Azure DevOps

JS

REST Web Services

SOAP Web Services

Reference Number for this position is TRA53787 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R420k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

