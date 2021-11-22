Kyndryl and VMware expand partnership

Kyndryl and VMware have announced an extension of the companies’ strategic partnership focused on app modernisation and multi-cloud services.

The expanded collaboration can enable customers to enhance their digital innovation and business transformation with enterprise control.

The primary goal of the expanded partnership is to accelerate IT and business reinvention for customers via the combination of VMware solutions and Kyndryl’s design, build and managed services. The companies also aim to help customers speed their transformations by rapidly building and deploying new, more secure applications designed and built for a world of distributed work.

As Kyndryl and VMware begin their respective journeys as newly independent stand-alone companies, they share a productive relationship built on more than 20 years of collaboration that has consistently provided customers with a powerful combination of strategic guidance and world-class technologies. The new agreement adds a focus on providing differentiated solutions for multi-cloud infrastructure and management, digital workspace services, managed applications, resiliency and security, and network and edge computing.

“We’re excited to embark on this journey with VMware and will leverage a rich and productive history of joint solution architectures, common designs, and deep relationships to provide customers the solutions, services and support they need to achieve their business transformation goals,” says Stephen Leonard, global alliances and partnerships leader at Kyndryl.

“Through this important partnership, Kyndryl and VMware will help companies design and deploy mission-critical workloads that can modernise their applications and operations to reap the benefits of cloud and multicloud computing.”

Susan Nash, senior vice-president: strategic corporate alliances at VMware: comments: “Multi-cloud is the digital business model for the next 20 years. With the average organisation running hundreds of apps across many different clouds, customers need solutions and strategic partners that enable their organisations to be as agile and resilient as possible. This is the power of the VMware and Kyndryl partnership.

“Kyndryl is one of VMware’s largest and most strategic partners, bringing world-class solutions, skills, expertise, and experience to the companies’ mutual customers. Together, we will empower customers to achieve smarter paths to cloud, edge, and app modernisation, provide autonomy for developers, and enable a secure, frictionless distributed workforce.”

The two companies have established local, regional, and worldwide alignment of their respective capabilities, expertise and resources that will facilitate solution planning, investment, and execution.

Kyndryl and VMware also are jointly developing innovations through a Joint Innovation Lab (JIL), which spearheads and drives delivery model innovations to better reach and serve customers. The JIL programs will further focus on developing solutions for app modernisation, containers, observability, and security with VMware Tanzu, as well as multi-cloud management solutions.

Kyndryl and VMware will closely align and optimise their collaboration in support of VMware Cross-Cloud services to provide infrastructure and applications services and support to customers, independent of the underlying cloud provider environments.