Microsoft Systems Engineer

Nov 22, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Install and configure Microsoft Server operating systems and servers (virtual or physical)
  • Perform Hardware and System Monitoring
  • Operating system and Hardware performance management
  • Ensure availability and performance of the integrated infrastructure systems
  • Maintain and service components for Microsoft servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner
  • Administer storage pools, file system, snapshots and clones on Microsoft systems
  • Implementation of Infrastructure changes
  • Incident, Problem and Change management through the usage of JIRA
  • Patch Management (using SCCM or related products)
  • Conduct after hours standby and Daily Health Checks
  • Automation and Configuration management (using e.g. PowerShell, Python and related products)
  • Engage with the company Infrastructure and Operations as well as Business consumers of computer infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks
  • Capacity planning and workload balancing
  • Comprehension of Benchmark standards ( e.g. CIS)
  • Adherence and implementation of security policies, processes and procedures
  • Maintain documentation of Microsoft hardware and software components as well as User and Operator procedures
  • Facilitate the implementation of disaster recovery procedures to ensure business continuity

Competencies Required:

  • Extensive Knowledge of Microsoft Windows Operating Systems and Technologies
  • Experience with virtualisation platforms (e.g. VMWare and Hyper-V)
  • Networking (TCP/IP)
  • Working knowledge of Active Directory
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Group Policy management
  • Scripting e.g. PowerShell, Python, etc
  • Microsoft Security best practices (Understanding and implementation)
  • Excellent interpersonal skills in areas of engagement with business
  • Verbal and writing skills, both technical and non-technical
  • Knowledge of enterprise architecture concepts will be beneficial
  • Basic Network understanding as it relates to the Microsoft platform stack to aid in troubleshooting
  • Understanding and knowledge of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Information
  • Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles for service delivery
  • Knowledge of Agile Principles for project management, rapid prototyping, DevOps
  • Understanding and Execution of Disaster recovery procedures

Additional Information:
The following additional requirments would be beneficial:

  • Work with Urgency ensuring that SLAs are maintained
  • Special Requirements: Own Vehicle and a valid driver’s license
  • Fulfil standby duties as part of technical team
  • Availability to work outside of business hours when required

