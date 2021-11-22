React Native Mobile Developer – Johannesburg – R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to be involved in driving all the digital marketing initiatives relating to the mobile applications created?

You will be required to drive the full application development life cycle of iOS/Android application development (concept, design, test, release and support) within deadlines; Collaborate with external development teams and other IT staff to set specifications for new applications and Build and deliver scalable and low-latency services and applications for iOS or Android platforms.

Be a part of a world class health care, top performing organisation today!!!

Requirements:

BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred.

5+ years’ experience with mobile applications

3+ years’ experience with React. React Native experience is essential

REST Web Services, JSON and Design Patterns using various technologies

Data structures, algorithms, and designing for performance, scalability, availability, and internet and mobile OS security fundamentals.

Unix/Linux environments, cryptography, web API, XCode IDE, Interface Builder, iPhone SDK, ReactJS and relational databases

iOS and Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices to build a great user experience

Network protocols and internet/web services: HTML5, JSON, XML.

Front-end technologies such as ActionScript, HTML, CSS, or JavaScript

Responsibilities:

Responsible for designing prototype application(s), indicate program unit structure, information architecture, and coordinate application plans with all relevant parties.

Writes clean, elegant, readable, testable, and well-documented code

Gather and understand specific requirements from all relevant stakeholders, business analysts and product development teams. Understand how it translates to new application features, making sure to collect all necessary information to move a project forward

Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality

Proactively identify ways to improve the user’s experience with mobile properties

Ensure that all applications comply with best practice/business standards

Research and suggest new mobile products, technologies, functionality, applications and protocols

Stay up-to-date with mobile application development, technology and trends

Evaluate existing applications to reprogram, update and add new features

Develop technical documents and handbooks to accurately represent application design and code

Build pixel-perfect UIs across platforms

Leverage native APIs for deep integrations between platforms

Reach out to the open source community to encourage and help implement mission critical software fixes-React Native moves fast and often breaks things.

This is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability.

