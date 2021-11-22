Qualifications and Experience:
- Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner
- Understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
- Other relevant Agile certifications
- At least 3 years’ experience working with cross-functional Agile team members – either as a development team member or Scrum Master
Competencies:
- Strong organisational and interpersonal skills
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Customer focused
- Able to design and implement processes and procedures
- A logical approach to problem solving
- An entrepreneurial hunger for growth
- An unhealthy disregard for “the way it has always been done”
- A dislike of traditional corporate structure
- Ability to understand complex structures with many moving parts
- Initiative and self-confidence
- Ability to facilitate and lead a meeting
- Ability to work with different departments and different skillsets as cross-functional agile teams
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Design and implement new solutions to things.
- Produce processes that people can carry out efficiently and effectively.
- Manage all phases of a project from idea to a fully functioning new business unit – broad exposure from CEO’s office through pre-project phase, sprints, and eventually handover to operations.
- Get your hands dirty.
- High responsiveness to remove impediments, solve problems and close feedback loop.
- Keep up to date with technical and industry development.
- Find reasons to hold fewer meetings.
Desired Skills:
- Kanban
- Lean
- Agile