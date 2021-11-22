Scrum Master

Nov 22, 2021

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner
  • Understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
  • Other relevant Agile certifications
  • At least 3 years’ experience working with cross-functional Agile team members – either as a development team member or Scrum Master

Competencies:

  • Strong organisational and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent problem solving skills
  • Customer focused
  • Able to design and implement processes and procedures
  • A logical approach to problem solving
  • An entrepreneurial hunger for growth
  • An unhealthy disregard for “the way it has always been done”
  • A dislike of traditional corporate structure
  • Ability to understand complex structures with many moving parts
  • Initiative and self-confidence
  • Ability to facilitate and lead a meeting
  • Ability to work with different departments and different skillsets as cross-functional agile teams

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement new solutions to things.
  • Produce processes that people can carry out efficiently and effectively.
  • Manage all phases of a project from idea to a fully functioning new business unit – broad exposure from CEO’s office through pre-project phase, sprints, and eventually handover to operations.
  • Get your hands dirty.
  • High responsiveness to remove impediments, solve problems and close feedback loop.
  • Keep up to date with technical and industry development.
  • Find reasons to hold fewer meetings.

Desired Skills:

  • Kanban
  • Lean
  • Agile

