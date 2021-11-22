Security Analyst at BET Software

We are on the lookout for someone who is always on the lookout! A Security Analyst who moves through computer systems like a ninja. Someone who has the characteristics of a serious chess player, ready to make moves to ensure our security measures are unbreakable!

You will be equipped with tools and resources that will make you a superhero amongst your colleagues as you install security measures and operate software to protect systems and information infrastructure, including firewalls and data encryption programmes.

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years in a similar position with a proven track record

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Experience in information security or related field.

Experience with computer network penetration testing and techniques.

Understanding of firewalls, proxies, SIEM, antivirus, and IDPS concepts.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will be responsible for keeping the company’s security systems up to date and creating documentation and planning for all security-related information, including incident response and disaster recovery plans, monitoring security access and conducting these assessments through vulnerability and penetration testing and risk analysis. The candidate will be responsible for generating reports for IT and Business Managers to evaluate the efficacy of the security policies in place. And if you are an inspired innovator, you will generate new ideas and challenge the status quo. Yes, we are aware that this is a risk….But we can trust you, right?

Skills and competencies:

Solves problems through questioning the status quo.

Maintains a positive attitude in the face of change.

Able to handle pressure and can effectively adjusts plans to meet changing needs/demands.

Able to logically defend and explain judgements and decisions.

Researches and stays current on IT security trends and news.

Considers short and long-term implications of decisions.

Bases decisions and evaluations on a careful and systematic review of relevant facts and information.

Desired Skills:

Security Operations

Vulnerability Assessment

Penetration Test

Incident Response

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa. Our multiskilled All-Star Team is responsible for providing ground-breaking software solutions on a global scale, while supporting high transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry. We offer a dynamic work environment and culture that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint, establishing BET Software as a leader in global markets. Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored…so come along for the ride.

