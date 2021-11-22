Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Financial Giant looking for an Amazing Data Management Analyst to join their team creation of data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.
The ideal candidate should have the below skills and experience:
- BCom Informatics or BSC Degree
- Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
- A min of 8 years’ experience as a Business analyst.
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
- Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
- SQL knowledge a must
- At least 4 years Data management and reporting experience
- Data Integration skills
Apply now for more information!!
Desired Skills:
- data management
- business analyst
- SQL
- agile
- Business analysis
- FTI
- Data Integration
- Investment
- Finance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree