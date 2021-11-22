Senior C# Developer with Angular and SQL – Braamfontein – up to R1.8k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative technology and software company who provide a virtual distribution platform that’s designed to offer an alternative to trading with cash, is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer.

The incumbent will be required to define product requirements and create high-level architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility, functionality, and integration with existing systems/platforms.

Requirements:

Related IT degree

Grade 12 with Mathematics

5 years’ working experience in software development

2 years’ Angular experience

C# 6+

NET

MS SQL

GIT

AngularJS

Typescript

TDD

SOLID Principles

Responsibilities:

Compile all documentation that form part of the software development lifecycle, such as user needs, functional and technical specifications, followed by development in order to enhance the design and improve maintainability of our product

Monitor and optimize systems to ensure best performance

Adhere to predefined coding standards and best practices, documenting code appropriately for maintainability

Translate requirements and use cases into technical designs and functional code

Perform design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness

Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment

Execute projects from initial concept through delivery

Reference Number for this position is TRA53784 which is a Permanent position based in Braamfontein offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

TDD

Git

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position