Senior Data Engineer at Sabenza IT

Nov 22, 2021

Senior Data Engineer

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Minimum Qualification Required:

Skills Required

  • Talend
  • AWS: EMR, EC2, S3
  • Python
  • PySpark or Spark
  • Business Intelligence Data modelling
  • SQL

Desired Skills:

  • Talend
  • aws
  • python
  • spark
  • pySpark
  • SQL
  • data model
  • kanban
  • agile
  • scrum
  • ETL
  • Big Data
  • BI data model
  • Hadoop
  • EMR
  • data feeds
  • Big data
  • Data engineering
  • financial
  • insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

