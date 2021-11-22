Senior Data Engineer at Sabenza IT

Senior Data Engineer
Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.
Minimum Qualification Required:
Skills Required
- Talend
- AWS: EMR, EC2, S3
- Python
- PySpark or Spark
- Business Intelligence Data modelling
- SQL
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree