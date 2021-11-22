Senior .NET Developer

The team is currently around 60 members, covering a range of skills and responsibilities including Business Analysts, Application developers, Reporting/Integration developers, Testers, and IT Operations. This team is responsible for the systems that support the company asset

management function. There is plenty of opportunity to learn about the asset management industry and technology.

Our client is looking for a developer with 4+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.

Our environment consists of a diverse range of technologies and applications. Our desktop applications are built using WinForms and WPF.

Our web applications follow a micro-services approach where the backend services are built primarily of RESTful APIs using .NET Core and deployed on our containerized infrastructure.

The frontend uses a React-Redux stack to build our suite of single page applications. Backend development is done using primarily the Microsoft toolset, .NET, SQL, and related products.

Qualifications:

Any background / degree in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar

Although no formal qualification in a technology field is required, successful candidates will have a strong interest in technology generally and financial services

Candidates should demonstrate a track record of achievement in the top 25% of their peer group

Experience:

Experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++, or JavaScript.

Experience in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDFs and other T-SQL Querying.

An understanding of relational database structures.

Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

Responsibilities:

Working as part of a larger IT team which is comprised of Business Analysts, Integration & Report developers and .Net developers using the Scrum methodology.

Interact with business users, Business Analysts, and other Developers to understand user requirements for new requirements.

Writing technical specifications and developing the new functionality to the company standards and deadlines.

Participating in design and planning sessions.

Understand the existing systems, how they work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they are achieving for the business.

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Fixing the issues through database changes or .NET code fixes.

Testing and deployment of new development.

Skills:

A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.

Attention to detail and quality.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical & mathematical skills.

Good communication

