Senior SQL DBA

The SQL Server DBA will be responsible for the implementation, configuration, maintenance, and performance of critical SQL Server RDBMS systems, to ensure the availability and consistent performance of our enterprise applications. This is a hands-on position requiring solid technical skills, as well as excellent interpersonal and communication skills. You will be responsible to help archive database systems to other RDBMS systems and come up with suitable archiving plans.

The requirements for the role are:

5+ years MS SQL Server Administration experience required

At least 2 years BI development

MCTS, MCITP, and/or MVP certifications are a plus

Learn more/Apply for this position