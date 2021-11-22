Supply Chain Systems Analyst

My client in the renewables industry is looking for a Supply Chain Systems Analyst to join their team in Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to lead D365 FO Systems improvements in the supply chain team. Assist the digitalization of supply chain in the company, ensuring best practice systems and processes. Ensure master data is maintained globally, drive upskilling of the Supply Chain Management organization and unleash the analytics potential of the resulting supply chain organisation.

Duties include, but are not limited to, the following:

Support the head of supply chain and the systems owner with creating and maintaining a roadmap for Supply Chain Management improvements in D365 and 3RD party applications with a particular focus on business and systems analysis to ensure best practice in our global processes and data driven analytics

Lead assessment and reviews of data and records for supply chain to ensure stability and improve data quality

Develop the standards and requirements in D365 for supply chain and the integration of other systems

Contribute to develop the overall systems’ roadmap to meet the company’s growth target

Lead or participate in ERP supply chain improvement projects, contributing with technical input, functional design, liaise with the company’s systems owner, partners, and localization vendors according to the systems roadmap

Lead supply chain testing and training with the rest of the systems team during implementations and during production

Ensure that the supply chain D365 processes are aligned with HQ policies to ensure compliance and operational excellence

Contribute to efficient Supply Chain Management ERP processes in our global offices, supporting the process owner by suggesting process and quality improvements through Fit/Gap analyses

Stakeholder management to ensure that the supply chain processes are well integrated with the ERP system and are streamlined with other departments that need to provide inputs or receive outputs

Ensure training of the Supply Chain Management teams and develop superusers

Critical interfaces:

System owner and financial systems & operations team

Head of departments for cross functional integration

Participants in improvement or ERP roll out projects

Process owners

Superusers in Supply Chain Management

External consultants / Systems vendors

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Supply Chain, Business, or Data management / Industrial Engineering

Combination of 3 years or more of experience with Dynamics 365 FO or AX2012 and 2 years or more within supply chain systems or Supply Chain Management

Fluent in both written and spoken English

Basic knowledge of finance modules in D365 FO (Record to report, project accounting, inbound invoice)

Advanced knowledge of and experience with supply chain modules / vendor management

Advanced user of Excel

Experience in Power BI is a plus

Structured mindset

Interest in ERP systems management and improvements

Desired Skills:

supply chain systems analyst

D365 FO

supply chain systems

supply chain modules

vendor management

Excel

Power BI

best practice

master data

analytics

