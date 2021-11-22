Web Analytics
24 Months contract
Location: Midrand
Criteria:
- Matric essential
- Relevant short courses/certificates
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience essential in a web analytics/ web development /webmaster /web/digital design exposure to:
- Javascript
- Web Page structures
- Basic ITIL Foundation
- Agile Methodologies
- SQL
- Reporting tools such as Qlikview /Adobe/Google Analytics
- Service Management tools such as Remedy/HP Service Desk
- Business requirements specification writing
- Must have analytics and marketing implementation experience
- Must have back end implementation, i.e. configuration and mapping in Google and Adobe analytics
- Experience in marketing tools and digital analytics
Duties:
- Assisting the development team with the implementation of Web Analytics tools which includes; business requirement gathering, implementation, integration, custom JavaScript coding and advanced reporting.
- Support day-to-day management of the analytics systems to ensure tracking and reporting is functioning optimally, creating and maintaining key reports, dashboards and analysis and work with client’s internal teams to enhance as needed
- Develop and deliver user training on Web Analytics reporting tools
- Developed and maintained Query Management Systems
- Onsite implementation and full validation of Web Analytics technologies
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- Google Analytics
- Adobe Analytics
- Web Analytics
- back end implementation
- Javascript
- Web applications
- Tealium
- Adobe Stack
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree