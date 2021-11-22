Web Front End Specialist

The company is currently expanding its development team and has an exciting new opportunity for the right candidate. If you are a highly skilled Front- End Developer who is passionate about coding and always eager to expand his/her skills, then this might be the company for you.
Responsibilities:
- Analyse, design and implement new features
- Architect efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications
- Write elegant and robust code
- Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
- Ability to write technical documents
- Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver
- compelling user-facing products
- Ability to work in cross-functional teams
- Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings
- Mentoring junior and mid-level developers
- Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues
- Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
- Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision
Minimum Qualifications / Requirements:
- Minimum of 5+ years developing code.
- A passion for learning
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.
- Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the
- solutions were met
- Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop
- Proficient in spoken and written English
- Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages
Desired Skills:
- React AND Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)
- HTML5, CSS3
- js
- ES6
- Sass, Scss or other CSS preprocessor
- Restful API’s
Preferred Skills:
- Git
- Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer
- UX Design Experience
- Microservices architecture
- Unit and Integration testing
- Single Page Applications (SPA)
- Continuous Integration (CI)
Please send a detailed copy of your CV through to us to apply.
About The Employer:
A company based in Cape Town.