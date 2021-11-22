Web Front End Specialist

Nov 22, 2021

The company is currently expanding its development team and has an exciting new opportunity for the right candidate. If you are a highly skilled Front- End Developer who is passionate about coding and always eager to expand his/her skills, then this might be the company for you.

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse, design and implement new features
  • Architect efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications
  • Write elegant and robust code
  • Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
  • Ability to write technical documents
  • Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver
  • compelling user-facing products
  • Ability to work in cross-functional teams
  • Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings
  • Mentoring junior and mid-level developers
  • Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues
  • Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
  • Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision

Minimum Qualifications / Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5+ years developing code.
  • A passion for learning
  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.
  • Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the
  • solutions were met
  • Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop
  • Proficient in spoken and written English
  • Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages

Desired Skills:

  • React AND Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • js
  • ES6
  • Sass, Scss or other CSS preprocessor
  • Restful API’s

Preferred Skills:

  • Git
  • Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer
  • UX Design Experience
  • Microservices architecture
  • Unit and Integration testing
  • Single Page Applications (SPA)
  • Continuous Integration (CI)

Please send a detailed copy of your CV through to us to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • react
  • redux
  • HTML5
  • node
  • Javascript
  • git

About The Employer:

A company based in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position