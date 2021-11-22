Web Front End Specialist

The company is currently expanding its development team and has an exciting new opportunity for the right candidate. If you are a highly skilled Front- End Developer who is passionate about coding and always eager to expand his/her skills, then this might be the company for you.

Responsibilities:

Analyse, design and implement new features

Architect efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications

Write elegant and robust code

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

Ability to write technical documents

Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver

compelling user-facing products

Ability to work in cross-functional teams

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings

Mentoring junior and mid-level developers

Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision

Minimum Qualifications / Requirements:

Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

A passion for learning

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the

solutions were met

Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop

Proficient in spoken and written English

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages

Desired Skills:

React AND Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)

HTML5, CSS3

js

ES6

Sass, Scss or other CSS preprocessor

Restful API’s

Preferred Skills:

Git

Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer

UX Design Experience

Microservices architecture

Unit and Integration testing

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Continuous Integration (CI)

Please send a detailed copy of your CV through to us to apply.

About The Employer:

A company based in Cape Town.

