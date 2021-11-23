APPLICATION DEVELOPER
Midrand
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matric
- Qualification in Information Systems or IT Diploma
- K2 Certification (Required)
- SQL Certification, (Required)
- Microsoft Stack Visual Basic; C# (Required)
- Certified in any of the following languages C++; HTML; Java; JavaScript; Python; asp.NET
- (Optional)
- SAGE people, SAGE X3 certification advantageous
- SharePoint Development certification advantageous
Skills required:
- Solid SQL development experience (3 4 years +)
- SharePoint Development Experience
- Web development Experience
- Mobile Development Experience
- SAGE ERP systems experience
- Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g., COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF
- Data management knowledge and skills Database Analysis knowledge
Desirable Traits:
- Strong SQL Programming knowledge.
- Extensive experience with Web Development and K2 development
- Experience in developing Mobile applications
- Capable of troubleshooting common database issues and various other issues
- Experience in working in a DevOps environment
- Experience with ERP solutions, namely SAGE
- Experience in developing SharePoint Applications
- Soft skills:
- Strong analytical analysis capacity
- Good communicator
- Capacity to understand the business
- Problem-solving attitude
- Thoroughness
- Innovative mind
- Good problem-solving skills and enjoying dealing with complexity
- Team player: interest in collaborating with teams and key stakeholders of BOC and other subcontractors
Responsibilities:
To maintain and develop innovative software systems to support the business, mainly K2 and Web applications.
To provide assistance and service across the company with respect to software requirements to ensure that all users are always operational and that all systems are stable and operational at all times.
Software Development
- Develop applications using K2, C# and Visual Basic, ASP.Net programming languages
- Maintain and develop SQL Databases
- Develop advanced complex workflows and forms on K2
- Maintain and enhance ERP systems namely SAGE X3 and SAGE People systems
- Develop with strict adherence to SDLC process and principals
- Conduct Unit testing, Performance testing, Integration testing
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.
- Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
- Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
- Securely develop, test, and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
- Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
- Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date
- Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture, and testing processes
- Mentoring of junior staff
- Work with business users to ensure highest level of software quality
- Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones
- Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Support
- Provide support for all Management info systems and applications
- Ensure that applications and related services are documented and kept current
- Answer and fix all system related issues raised through the IT helpdesk with strict adherence to business SLA.
- Participate in the on-call support to the 24/7 team
Project Management
- Proper planning of project tasks to ensure management is provided with an accurate assessment of all tasks required for the successful completion of the projects
- Provide reasonable timelines for project tasks considering the organisations demands
- Avoid scope creep by understanding the project scope and ensure all work done is within the project scope
- The ability to take the lead on key software projects and mentor junior staff
- Results driven and adherence to project deadlines while always maintaining the highest quality of solutions
Salary:R25 000 R38 000 per month depending on work experience and skill level.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.