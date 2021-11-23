Application Developer

Midrand

Minimum Qualifications:

Matric

Qualification in Information Systems or IT Diploma

K2 Certification (Required)

SQL Certification, (Required)

Microsoft Stack Visual Basic; C# (Required)

Certified in any of the following languages C++; HTML; Java; JavaScript; Python; asp.NET

(Optional)

SAGE people, SAGE X3 certification advantageous

SharePoint Development certification advantageous

Skills required:

Solid SQL development experience (3 4 years +)

SharePoint Development Experience

Web development Experience

Mobile Development Experience

SAGE ERP systems experience

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g., COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF

Data management knowledge and skills Database Analysis knowledge

Desirable Traits:

Strong SQL Programming knowledge.

Extensive experience with Web Development and K2 development

Experience in developing Mobile applications

Capable of troubleshooting common database issues and various other issues

Experience in working in a DevOps environment

Experience with ERP solutions, namely SAGE

Experience in developing SharePoint Applications

Soft skills:

Strong analytical analysis capacity

Good communicator

Capacity to understand the business

Problem-solving attitude

Thoroughness

Innovative mind

Good problem-solving skills and enjoying dealing with complexity

Team player: interest in collaborating with teams and key stakeholders of BOC and other subcontractors

Responsibilities:

To maintain and develop innovative software systems to support the business, mainly K2 and Web applications.

To provide assistance and service across the company with respect to software requirements to ensure that all users are always operational and that all systems are stable and operational at all times.

Software Development

Develop applications using K2, C# and Visual Basic, ASP.Net programming languages

Maintain and develop SQL Databases

Develop advanced complex workflows and forms on K2

Maintain and enhance ERP systems namely SAGE X3 and SAGE People systems

Develop with strict adherence to SDLC process and principals

Conduct Unit testing, Performance testing, Integration testing

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency

Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

Securely develop, test, and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date

Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture, and testing processes

Mentoring of junior staff

Work with business users to ensure highest level of software quality

Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones

Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Support

Provide support for all Management info systems and applications

Ensure that applications and related services are documented and kept current

Answer and fix all system related issues raised through the IT helpdesk with strict adherence to business SLA.

Participate in the on-call support to the 24/7 team

Project Management

Proper planning of project tasks to ensure management is provided with an accurate assessment of all tasks required for the successful completion of the projects

Provide reasonable timelines for project tasks considering the organisations demands

Avoid scope creep by understanding the project scope and ensure all work done is within the project scope

The ability to take the lead on key software projects and mentor junior staff

Results driven and adherence to project deadlines while always maintaining the highest quality of solutions

Salary:R25 000 R38 000 per month depending on work experience and skill level.

