Backend Developer (Microservices, Go, Scala, Java/Python) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:HELP us integrate diverse world class systems to help solve critical problems through the use of cutting-edge tech as the next Backend Developer for the Retail IT division of an innovative Investment Firm. Your role will entail the analysis and design of new features, writing elegant, robust code, writing Unit, Integration & Acceptance Test for all components while mentoring other Devs. You must possess a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Computer Engineer/Information Systems or other suitable technical field, have 3 years professional Development experience and be proficient in Microservices, Go, Scala, Java/Python SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL/PostgreSQL & Object-relational mapping. Please note this is an EE role.DUTIES:

Analyse and design new features.

Write elegant robust code.

Write Unit, Integration and Acceptance tests for all components.

Write build and deployment automation scripts.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

Mentor other Developers.

Deliver features timeously.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Tertiary Qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems or related technical discipline.

Experience/Skills

At least 3 years worth of professional Development experience.

Proficiency in modern Microservices programming language such as Go, Scala, Java or Python.

Database technologies such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping.

Since its a multi-technology environment, knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.

Knowledge of professional Software Engineering practices for the full Software Development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.

Strong Software Design skills.

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems.

Desired

Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ.

Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience.

Functional Programming knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.

Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context.

Experience influencing best practices within teams.

