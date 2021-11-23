Business Analyst – API

- Investigate and perform business analysis , determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
- Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
- Process and training documentation for the trainers.
Experience and requirements
- Completed BCom or BSc or any other related
- Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
- 7 years experience as a Business analyst.
- 4 years experience in the investment environment.
- At least 4 years experience working with APIs
- Agile working experience preferred.
- SQL knowledge a must.
