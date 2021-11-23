Business Analyst – API

Investigate and perform business analysis , determine business system requirements and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Process and training documentation for the trainers.

Experience and requirements

Completed BCom or BSc or any other related

Diploma in Business analysis preferred.

7 years experience as a Business analyst.

4 years experience in the investment environment.

At least 4 years experience working with APIs

Agile working experience preferred.

SQL knowledge a must.

