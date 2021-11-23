Data Analyst at Merchants

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of this position is responsible for the establishment of system applications and automation of the tools that the company uses to record, organise, store, secure and access data. They have specialist proficiency in generating visual analytics, dashboards and ad hoc reports for the business

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Reporting and Analytics

Design, develop and maintain business intelligence reports and analytics.

Extract and analyse data, statistics and information from various sources and interpret and produce the relevant reports, summaries and briefing notes that will be used to inform business decisions.

Identify the relevant sources of data from which to draw information

Provide data driven analysis of business process to improvements in client focus, efficiency, accuracy and efficiency of processes.

Design and Maintenance of Reports

Understand and agree the reporting specification format required from the business.

Facilitate the process of information analysis and report development and identify and discuss trends, communicating their findings to the relevant stakeholders.

Work with a variety of internal stakeholders to translate needs into data reports, data insights and extracts.

Integrate data from multiple sources to produce requested or required data elements

Optimise visual information for easier consumption and actionable metrics.

Maintain processes for ensuring data accuracy and current relevance and representation

Ensure that the client receives the required support to implement recommendations and solutions

Optimisation and automation

Provide recommendations to clients and builds technical tools and structures based on client needs.

Identify process improvements to streamline data collection and report generation.

Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendation related to proposed solutions.

Design, develop, test automation workflows

Deployment of automation components: bots, robots, development tools

Support the implementation of Automation solutions

KNOWLEDGE

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree in statistics, computer science, business or related field

3- years experience preferably in Contact Centres or BPO

Data Modeling

Extract Transform Load

Enterprise DataWarehouse

Advanced SQL

SSIS (Sql Server Integration Services)

SSRS (Sql Server Reporting Service)

PowerBI

Microsoft SQL (MS SQL)

Desired Skills:

DataWarehouse

SSIS

SSRS

PowerBI

Data Modeling

Automation

Advanced SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position