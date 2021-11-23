Data Analyst at Merchants

JOB PURPOSE
The purpose of this position is responsible for the establishment of system applications and automation of the tools that the company uses to record, organise, store, secure and access data. They have specialist proficiency in generating visual analytics, dashboards and ad hoc reports for the business
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Reporting and Analytics
Design, develop and maintain business intelligence reports and analytics.
Extract and analyse data, statistics and information from various sources and interpret and produce the relevant reports, summaries and briefing notes that will be used to inform business decisions.
Identify the relevant sources of data from which to draw information
Provide data driven analysis of business process to improvements in client focus, efficiency, accuracy and efficiency of processes.
Design and Maintenance of Reports
Understand and agree the reporting specification format required from the business.
Facilitate the process of information analysis and report development and identify and discuss trends, communicating their findings to the relevant stakeholders.
Work with a variety of internal stakeholders to translate needs into data reports, data insights and extracts.
Integrate data from multiple sources to produce requested or required data elements
Optimise visual information for easier consumption and actionable metrics.
Maintain processes for ensuring data accuracy and current relevance and representation
Ensure that the client receives the required support to implement recommendations and solutions
Optimisation and automation
Provide recommendations to clients and builds technical tools and structures based on client needs.
Identify process improvements to streamline data collection and report generation.
Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendation related to proposed solutions.
Design, develop, test automation workflows
Deployment of automation components: bots, robots, development tools
Support the implementation of Automation solutions
KNOWLEDGE
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree in statistics, computer science, business or related field
3- years experience preferably in Contact Centres or BPO
Data Modeling
Extract Transform Load
Enterprise DataWarehouse
Advanced SQL
SSIS (Sql Server Integration Services)
SSRS (Sql Server Reporting Service)
PowerBI
Microsoft SQL (MS SQL)
Desired Skills:
- DataWarehouse
- SSIS
- SSRS
- PowerBI
- Data Modeling
- Automation
- Advanced SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus