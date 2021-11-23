DEVOPS ENGINEER

Monitoring, administration and support of custom applications running on various platforms such as Microsoft Windows & Linux, utilising Oracle/Microsoft SQL Databases in a production environment.

Administration and Support of Application Server platforms such as Oracle Weblogic, Oracle Glassfish, Microsoft IIS, etc.

Provide operational & business support for various applications running in an online production environment to ensure service is provided within customer Service Level Agreements.

Monitor, log, investigate and resolve failures on transaction processing applications.

Liaising with and provide assistance to customer representatives during problem resolution.

Provide accurate and clear verbal and written reporting for application failure investigations and resolution.

Perform investigations on application support techniques to continually improve operational support and simplify achievement of customer SLAs.

Perform proactive analysis of failures and trends on applications in the Production environment and data to improve service levels.

Conduct routine maintenance, upgrades and deployment of production applications (Business hours and After hours).

Provide assistance and training to support team members.

Perform after hours standby support on applications running in a production environment.

Provide Tier2 technical application support to our call centre for our web based applications.Linux certificationKubernetes certification

Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment

2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

2+ years of experience in Windows based operating systems

2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience

Docker and Kubernetes (2 years experience)

Experience in supporting digital or web-based applications.

1-2 years experience in 2 or more of the following:

Oracle Weblogic Server administration



Oracle Glassfish Administration



IBM MQ Series Administration

Apache Web Server Administration

Knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management etc.

Sound problem-solving exposure at application and business transaction level

Commitment to routine as well as investigation/analysis work.

Ability to understand and write SQL Database queries (Oracle/Microsoft SQL).

Ability to solve medium to high complexity problems

Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems through to completion.

Candidate with a sense of responsibility to work on shifts and standby.

Good oral and written communication skills

Beginner Level Software Developer

Problem solving skills

Quick learner (short initial ramp up period)

