Embedded C/C++ Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:WORK on cutting-edge projects while helping to maintain existing code and support products of a leader in Automotive Tech seeking the coding talents of an Embedded C/C++ Software Developer. Most development is done in C and runs on embedded Rabbit-based CPU modules, on embedded Linux processors or on PIC or Atmel controllers. Some HTML or JavaScript is used for device configuration. Technologies may include HTTPS, XML, drivers using USB/UART/SPI/I2C, cellular communications (4G and 5G), GPS, RF (900MHz and 5.9GHz) and SNMP/NTCIP. You will require 1-2 years experience in a similar role with strong C & C++, have troubleshooting skills and be able to write robust, quality code which is easy to read, understand and [URL Removed] Years relevant work experience.

C/C++ Engineer (this is essential!).

Ability to write quality code and easy to read and understand and easy to debug.

Troubleshooting skills.

Desired Skills:

Embedded

C

C

