Intermediate Backend Developer (C#) – Bryanston

NEW WORK IN at a highly successful scale up delivering cloud-based solutions & offering Software as a Service (SaaS); They are looking for an Intermediate Backend Developer to join their team. They are technically strong and a highly resourceful bunch of techies, working on Greenfields’s type work and learning from each other along the way!

You are going to come on board to handle the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play a prominent hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base.

What you need to know to land an interview:

4+ years’ experience deving in the Microsoft stack

You are highly skilled [URL Removed] Core with deep integration skills: Web API, SOLID principles

Cloud based experience essential – Azure stack

Agile Scrum methodologies and development

ERP systems

Angular 8+ / Typescript /JavaScript is a bonus

Qualifications:

BSc Degree or similar IT related courses

Desired Skills:

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

