Well established Telecommunications Company is looking for an IT Technician – 1st Line Support based in Durban
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- A+ and N+ or equivalent Certification
- Minimum 1 – 2 years’ experience in the similar role
- Driver’s License – own vehicle
- Able to work in a team and under pressure
- Knowledge of working with Printers/ Desktops and Laptops
- IP Phone Knowledge
Duties:
- Provide IT support to users onsite and telephonically
- Setting up emails for new users
- Fixing and maintaining computers
- Testing new software’s on Windows 7, 8 and 10
- Diagnosing errors associated with hardware and software
- Keeping up to date with new software’s
- Outlook 365 Administration
- Synology NAS
- Basic Control on Freepbx
- Adding/removing users on active directory
- Assisting users remotely if required. ( i.e. Teamviewer / Anydesk)
- Completing and solving tickets/calls within SLA
- Deployment, administration, maintenance and troubleshoot Microsoft products;
- Windows XP – 10, Windows Server 2003 – 2016,
- SharePoint setup and maintenance,
- Office 365, and Microsoft Server 2007 – 2016.
- Installation, configuration, maintenance, administration, troubleshooting and repair of Open networks, Local Area networks including Wireless Access Points, Wide Area Networks and Virtual Private Networks.
- Installation, administration, troubleshooting and repair of Computer and Server Hardware.
- Microsoft Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, print servers, File servers, Network Policy Server, and Remote Access Services: deployment, troubleshooting, administration and maintenance.
- Knowledge of TCP/ IP
Desired Skills:
- It Technician
- first line support
- IP Phone Knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years