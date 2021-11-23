IT Technician – 1st Line Support

Well established Telecommunications Company is looking for an IT Technician – 1st Line Support based in Durban

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

A+ and N+ or equivalent Certification

Minimum 1 – 2 years’ experience in the similar role

Driver’s License – own vehicle

Able to work in a team and under pressure

Knowledge of working with Printers/ Desktops and Laptops

IP Phone Knowledge

Duties:

Provide IT support to users onsite and telephonically

Setting up emails for new users

Fixing and maintaining computers

Testing new software’s on Windows 7, 8 and 10

Diagnosing errors associated with hardware and software

Keeping up to date with new software’s

Outlook 365 Administration

Synology NAS

Basic Control on Freepbx

Adding/removing users on active directory

Assisting users remotely if required. ( i.e. Teamviewer / Anydesk)

Completing and solving tickets/calls within SLA

Deployment, administration, maintenance and troubleshoot Microsoft products;

Windows XP – 10, Windows Server 2003 – 2016,

SharePoint setup and maintenance,

Office 365, and Microsoft Server 2007 – 2016.

Installation, configuration, maintenance, administration, troubleshooting and repair of Open networks, Local Area networks including Wireless Access Points, Wide Area Networks and Virtual Private Networks.

Installation, administration, troubleshooting and repair of Computer and Server Hardware.

Microsoft Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, print servers, File servers, Network Policy Server, and Remote Access Services: deployment, troubleshooting, administration and maintenance.

Knowledge of TCP/ IP

