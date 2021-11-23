Java Developer

  • Design and develop new components of OLTP System (Kinesis) according to predefined user requirements
  • Review and enhance application performance and provide optimization guidance alternatives and solutions
  • Troubleshoot and maintain existing OLTP System (3rd level support NOT end-user support)
  • Recommends suitable technical solutions & architectural models based on expert knowledge
  • Integrate OLTP application (Kinesis) by designing relevant database architecture as well as web services
  • Integrate OLTP application (Kinesis) with relevant connectivity and service layers
  • System Requirements specification documentation based on business requirement specifications
  • Keep up-to date on latest Java/J2EE solutions to generate innovative ideas to solve business challenges
  • Be able to provide ad-hoc solutions, troubleshooting and reporting

Personal Skills/Attributes:

  • Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments
  • Excellent Troubleshooting Skills
  • Must be able to brainstorm and communicate technology ideas and issues with peers and IT management

Experience & Technical Skills:

  • Experience in working with high volume OLTP systems
  • Experience with Java 8 or later
  • Experience with Spring Boot
  • Experience in working with REST and SOAP
  • AWS knowledge would be advantageous
  • Angular Knowledge would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A client based in Johannesburg is currently seeking a skilled Java Developer to join their team!

