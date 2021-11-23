- Design and develop new components of OLTP System (Kinesis) according to predefined user requirements
- Review and enhance application performance and provide optimization guidance alternatives and solutions
- Troubleshoot and maintain existing OLTP System (3rd level support NOT end-user support)
- Recommends suitable technical solutions & architectural models based on expert knowledge
- Integrate OLTP application (Kinesis) by designing relevant database architecture as well as web services
- Integrate OLTP application (Kinesis) with relevant connectivity and service layers
- System Requirements specification documentation based on business requirement specifications
- Keep up-to date on latest Java/J2EE solutions to generate innovative ideas to solve business challenges
- Be able to provide ad-hoc solutions, troubleshooting and reporting
Personal Skills/Attributes:
- Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments
- Excellent Troubleshooting Skills
- Must be able to brainstorm and communicate technology ideas and issues with peers and IT management
Experience & Technical Skills:
- Experience in working with high volume OLTP systems
- Experience with Java 8 or later
- Experience with Spring Boot
- Experience in working with REST and SOAP
- AWS knowledge would be advantageous
- Angular Knowledge would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- B.S.c. Computer Science or similar
- Experience in working with high volume OLTP systems
- Experience with Java 8 or later
- Experience with Spring Boot
- Experience in working with REST and SOAP
- AWS knowledge would be advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A client based in Johannesburg is currently seeking a skilled Java Developer to join their team!