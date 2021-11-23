Java Developer

Design and develop new components of OLTP System (Kinesis) according to predefined user requirements

Review and enhance application performance and provide optimization guidance alternatives and solutions

Troubleshoot and maintain existing OLTP System (3rd level support NOT end-user support)

Recommends suitable technical solutions & architectural models based on expert knowledge

Integrate OLTP application (Kinesis) by designing relevant database architecture as well as web services

Integrate OLTP application (Kinesis) with relevant connectivity and service layers

System Requirements specification documentation based on business requirement specifications

Keep up-to date on latest Java/J2EE solutions to generate innovative ideas to solve business challenges

Be able to provide ad-hoc solutions, troubleshooting and reporting

Personal Skills/Attributes:

Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments

Excellent Troubleshooting Skills

Must be able to brainstorm and communicate technology ideas and issues with peers and IT management

Experience & Technical Skills:

Experience in working with high volume OLTP systems

Experience with Java 8 or later

Experience with Spring Boot

Experience in working with REST and SOAP

AWS knowledge would be advantageous

Angular Knowledge would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

B.S.c. Computer Science or similar

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A client based in Johannesburg is currently seeking a skilled Java Developer to join their team!

