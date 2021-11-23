Mid-level Java Developer (JavaScript/Angular)

- Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
- Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
- Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system
- Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier continuous improvement
- Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.
- Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT / BSc degree or any other related
- Java / JavaScript Certificates
- Previous exp working within a Financial/ Investment industry.
- At least 4+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
- AWS
- Docker
- Micro-services
- Spring & Spring-Boot experience
- Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
- Implementing both front-end and back-end
- AngularJS and Angular.io
- Node js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
- MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
- Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)
- Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
- Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- Web services
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Security principles
- Test automation
- DevOps experience
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
