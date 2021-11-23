Mid-level Java Developer (JavaScript/Angular)

Nov 23, 2021

  • Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
  • Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
  • Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system
  • Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier continuous improvement
  • Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.
  • Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed IT / BSc degree or any other related
  • Java / JavaScript Certificates
  • Previous exp working within a Financial/ Investment industry.
  • At least 4+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
    • AWS
    • Docker
    • Micro-services
    • Spring & Spring-Boot experience
    • Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
    • Implementing both front-end and back-end
    • AngularJS and Angular.io
    • Node js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
    • MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
    • Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)
    • Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
    • Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)
    • JMS and Messaging technologies
    • XML and Related technologies
    • Web services
    • Gradle
    • GIT
    • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
    • Security principles
    • Test automation
    • DevOps experience
    • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

