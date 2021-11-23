MID-TIER SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Nov 23, 2021

  • Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the senior software engineer on their team
  • Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team
  • Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required
  • Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team
  • Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principals, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment
  • Required to deploy systems onsite at the customers from time to time
  • Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer
  • Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business
  • Expected to be flexible with longer working hours

Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team

  • Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.
  • Experience with development of complex web-based portals
  • Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes

Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous

  • Java JEE
  • IBM MQ Series
  • Glassfish / Payara
  • Web Logic
  • Primefaces
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • SOAP/RESTful web services
  • EJB
  • IntelliJ
  • Bitbucket

Jira

Learn more/Apply for this position