Network Support Engineer at Headhunters

Nov 23, 2021

Our client, a South African- based information and communication technology (ICT) market leader is seeking to employ a Network Support Engineer to join their East London branch.

Required Experience:

  • Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4
  • Information Technology – National Diploma or Bachelors Degree
  • Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware
  • Drivers license minimum code 08
  • Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills
  • Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
  • Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
  • Fortinet / Cisco desired
  • Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)

Duties & Responsibilities:

Solution Design

  • Planning infrastructure design and implementations
  • Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions
  • Recommend improvements to existing solutions
  • Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design

Equipment

  • Implement Infrastructure under change control processes
  • Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment
  • Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.
  • Documentation of configurations

Support

  • Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites
  • Monitor all networks / identify problem areas
  • Manage and respond to support tickets timeously
  • Troubleshooting and resolution of issues
  • Monitoring performance of networks
  • Working with IT support personnel
  • Providing network administration and support

People Skills

  • Working with Service Providers
  • Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place
  • Liaison with clients in a professional manner
  • Excellent Communication skills with clients

Security

  • Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats
  • Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration
  • Anti-virus installations / monitoring
  • Threat detection and analysis
  • Understanding of certificates

Overview

  • Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.
  • Produce relevant reports for internal management
  • Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX
  • Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures

Define network policies and procedures

