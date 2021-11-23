Omni-channel commerce and customer service software now in SA

Hamburg-based, German software developer, novomind AG, now has a local presence in Cape Town.

The software developer offers intelligent omni-channel commerce and customer service solutions for the South African market, called the novomind iAGENT customer service platform. It is a central all-in-one solution for contact centres with several digital channels including messaging and collaboration.

Among novomind’s customers are institutions and associations, as well as government agencies of all sizes, financial services providers, mid-sized companies and international conglomerates. While novomind’s software is partly cloud-based and on-premise, the company’s SaaS (software as a service approach) means that it can be integrated flexibly in almost any environment.

“With our software technology, we are enabling our customers to continuously increase their number of digital customer relationships across all channels and to strengthen the value of these relationships,” says Michelle Greeff, novomind’s business development manager in Cape Town. “We are passionate about South Africa and would like our software solutions to create an impressive digital footprint all across the country.”