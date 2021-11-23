Paratus welcomes back co-founder

Pan-African network provider Paratus has appointed Miles October as group marketing executive.

October was one of the co-founders and shareholders of the first Paratus operation in Angola – ITA (Internet Technologies Angola). He left the group in 2015 and established Play Sport4Life NPC to pursue his passion for sport and community development.

“While I will remain passionate about sports sponsorship and social development, the opportunity to re-enter the telecommunications industry at this exciting time is something I could not pass by,” says October. “I bring not only my previous experience but also a new set of dynamics in interpreting how technology can enable and empower people and businesses to actively help unlock their potential. Together with my colleagues at Paratus, we are excited to make this happen.”

South African born, October graduated from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa and in 2013 attained an MBA in Sports Management from the Universidad Europea de Madrid in Spain. He gained his first IT and telecoms experience at UUNet in South Africa. In 2003 and 2004, Rolf Mendelsohn, Barney Harmse and Miles moved to Angola and built the company from a start-up into what is now a major network service provider in six southern African countries.