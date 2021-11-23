SAP PM Consultant

Nov 23, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP PM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • Minimum of 5 years design experience in SAP PM

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Understand given plant maintenance business processes and map them to NON-STARD SAP systems
  • Adapt existent technical SAP STARD PM system designs to NON-STARD SAP R3 systems
  • Document developed concepts
  • Make sure all business processes interact properly within the technical SAP system design
  • Align solutions with SAP platform team in the corresponding plant (at first: Rosslyn)
  • Refine system design with developers and derive necessary implementation stories
  • Take care of SAP transport management for changes made

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Profound design knowledge with SAP PM
  • Understanding of business processes
  • Experience with SAP Solution Manager
  • AGILE software development knowledge
  • SAP PM

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Plant Maintenance
  • SAP SolMan
  • SAP PM

