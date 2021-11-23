SAP PM Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP PM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

Minimum of 5 years design experience in SAP PM

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Understand given plant maintenance business processes and map them to NON-STARD SAP systems

Adapt existent technical SAP STARD PM system designs to NON-STARD SAP R3 systems

Document developed concepts

Make sure all business processes interact properly within the technical SAP system design

Align solutions with SAP platform team in the corresponding plant (at first: Rosslyn)

Refine system design with developers and derive necessary implementation stories

Take care of SAP transport management for changes made

Technical / Functional Skills:

Profound design knowledge with SAP PM

Understanding of business processes

Experience with SAP Solution Manager

AGILE software development knowledge

SAP PM

Desired Skills:

